© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Labor
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9AM | The creation of the modern world, and its debt to Africa

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 18, 2025 at 10:42 AM PDT

Enjoy this Juneteenth encore presentation of a previously aired Exchange with host, Geoffrey Riley.

Europeans sure did a lot to transform the world in the last few hundred years. There's little dispute there, but that begs the question "who did the work?" And the answer is often: enslaved people.

Howard French, a journalist with experience around the world, takes up the issue in his book Born in Blackness: Africa, Africans, and the Making of the Modern World, 1471 to the Second World War.

He makes the case that the modern world as we know it rests largely on the shoulders of people taken from Africa against their will. French argues further that the teaching of history needs to include this.

The author visits the JX to add details.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Natalie Golay is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Mike Green hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team