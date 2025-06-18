Thurs 9AM | The creation of the modern world, and its debt to Africa

Enjoy this Juneteenth encore presentation of a previously aired Exchange with host, Geoffrey Riley.

Europeans sure did a lot to transform the world in the last few hundred years. There's little dispute there, but that begs the question "who did the work?" And the answer is often: enslaved people.

Howard French, a journalist with experience around the world, takes up the issue in his book Born in Blackness: Africa, Africans, and the Making of the Modern World, 1471 to the Second World War.

He makes the case that the modern world as we know it rests largely on the shoulders of people taken from Africa against their will. French argues further that the teaching of history needs to include this.

The author visits the JX to add details.