Comedic actor, Broadway producer and playwright Del Shores joins the Exchange along with Gwen Overland, artistic director of the Camelot Theatre in Talent, who is also starring in the play, "Daddy's Dying, Who's Got the Will?"

The play, written by Del Shores, is running at the Camelot Theatre from June 11 to July 6. Del and Gwen discuss the their careers in entertainment and the current play featured at the Camelot Theatre.