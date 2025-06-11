© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

RCC introduces new surgical technology degree program

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published June 11, 2025 at 12:12 PM PDT
Rogue Community College

Rogue Community College has partnered with Linn-Benton Community College and Providence Medford Medical Center to bring a Surgical Technology degree program to the Rogue Valley.

The collaborative seeks to address the critical need for trained surgical technologists in Southern Oregon. This collaborative effort will enable students in the Rogue Valley to earn a two-year Associate of Applied Science in Surgical Technology without leaving the region. The partnership blends online coursework with in-person labs at RCC’s Table Rock Campus and hands-on clinical experience at Providence Medford Medical Center.

David M. Koehler, Dean of Instruction, Student Learning and Success at RCC, joins the Exchange to discuss the details.

Dave Koehler, Dean of Health and Public Service at Rogue Community College, with Mike Green, host of the Jefferson Exchange, in the JPR studio on June 12, 2025.
JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay
Dave Koehler, Dean of Health and Public Service at Rogue Community College, with Mike Green, host of the Jefferson Exchange, in the JPR studio on June 12, 2025.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
