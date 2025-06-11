RCC introduces new surgical technology degree program

Rogue Community College has partnered with Linn-Benton Community College and Providence Medford Medical Center to bring a Surgical Technology degree program to the Rogue Valley.

The collaborative seeks to address the critical need for trained surgical technologists in Southern Oregon. This collaborative effort will enable students in the Rogue Valley to earn a two-year Associate of Applied Science in Surgical Technology without leaving the region. The partnership blends online coursework with in-person labs at RCC’s Table Rock Campus and hands-on clinical experience at Providence Medford Medical Center.

David M. Koehler, Dean of Instruction, Student Learning and Success at RCC, joins the Exchange to discuss the details.