Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Clackamas Community College President plans 50-day run to 17 Oregon colleges

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published June 10, 2025 at 5:01 AM PDT
Clackamas Community College

Tim Cook, president of Clackamas Community College, will run 32 miles per day on a route to reach 17 colleges across Oregon in about 50 days.

Starting June 16, President Cook will run about 1,500 miles across the state in an effort dubbed "Run for Oregon Community College Students." The run is designed to raise awareness of students facing housing and food insecurity, and raise funds for each college to address the issue.

Clackamas Community College President Tim Cook joins the Exchange to discuss his effort. As a native Oregonian and first-generation college student, President Cook has worked in higher education for over 30 years and served as president of Clackamas Community College since 2018.

President Cook's goal is to raise $150K for Community Colleges in Oregon and to raise awareness about students facing housing and food insecurity. He expects to arrive at Rogue Community College on July 9.

Interested supporters can sponsor the college of their choice through the website.

Donations are being administered and distributed by the Clackamas College Foundation for the purposes of the fundraiser but each college will determine how to administer/spend the donations earmarked for them.

Map of the route for the Running for Oregon Community College Students fundraising effort by Clackamas Community College President, Tim Cook.
Clackamas Community College
Map of the route for the Running for Oregon Community College Students fundraising effort by Clackamas Community College President, Tim Cook.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay