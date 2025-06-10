Clackamas Community College President plans 50-day run to 17 Oregon colleges

Tim Cook, president of Clackamas Community College, will run 32 miles per day on a route to reach 17 colleges across Oregon in about 50 days.

Starting June 16, President Cook will run about 1,500 miles across the state in an effort dubbed "Run for Oregon Community College Students." The run is designed to raise awareness of students facing housing and food insecurity, and raise funds for each college to address the issue.

Clackamas Community College President Tim Cook joins the Exchange to discuss his effort. As a native Oregonian and first-generation college student, President Cook has worked in higher education for over 30 years and served as president of Clackamas Community College since 2018.

President Cook's goal is to raise $150K for Community Colleges in Oregon and to raise awareness about students facing housing and food insecurity. He expects to arrive at Rogue Community College on July 9.

Interested supporters can sponsor the college of their choice through the website.

Donations are being administered and distributed by the Clackamas College Foundation for the purposes of the fundraiser but each college will determine how to administer/spend the donations earmarked for them.