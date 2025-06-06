© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Children and Family
The Jefferson Exchange

'Dirty' is a derisive term Americans often ascribed to immigrants of color

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published June 6, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT
Simon and Schuster

Jill Damatac is a writer and filmmaker who was born in the Philippines, raised in the United States, and is now a citizen of the UK based in San Francisco. Her work has been featured in major media like Time magazine, the BBC and at film festivals worldwide. She holds degrees from Cambridge University and the University of the Arts in London.

Jill is also the author of a new book, “Dirty Kitchen: A Memoir of Food and Family.” She joins the Exchange to talk about her life as an undocumented immigrant in the U.S., why she left, and why she's back.

Jill's memoir is a mix of in-depth storytelling of her life adventures, including traumatic episodes of sexual assault and attempted suicide (possibly triggering for some readers), and how she managed to find herself despite the circumstances she experienced in America.

Throughout her book Jill weaves the foods of her Filipino culture, along with her favorite recipes, which reconnected her with her home country, her culture ... and herself.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeedundocumented immigrantsimmigration
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay