Oregon Tech and InsideTrack partner to help students succeed in college

Oregon Institute of Technology is expanding a statewide student coaching initiative in partnership with national nonprofit InsideTrack.

The program offers one-on-one coaching for students at Oregon Tech’s Klamath Falls and Portland-Metro campuses as well as online—providing personalized guidance to help learners enroll, stay on track, and complete their degrees.

Joining the Exchange to discuss the partnership is Ruth Bauer, President of InsideTrack.

The expansion comes at a time when nearly 500,000 Oregonians have some college credit but no degree. Through a mix of state grant funding and institutional investment, Oregon Tech is not only offering direct support for students—but also building long-term in-house capacity to sustain that support through Inside Track’s coaching development and training model.

Oregon Tech is Oregon’s only public polytechnic university, serving over 5,300 students in career-focused fields like engineering, health, and applied sciences. Its learners reflect the complexity of today’s higher ed landscape: one-third study online, many are first-generation, military-affiliated, or returning adults.