Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Oregon Tech and InsideTrack partner to help students succeed in college

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published June 4, 2025 at 11:32 AM PDT
InsideTrack leadership team.
InsideTrack
InsideTrack leadership team.

Oregon Institute of Technology is expanding a statewide student coaching initiative in partnership with national nonprofit InsideTrack.

The program offers one-on-one coaching for students at Oregon Tech’s Klamath Falls and Portland-Metro campuses as well as online—providing personalized guidance to help learners enroll, stay on track, and complete their degrees.

Joining the Exchange to discuss the partnership is Ruth Bauer, President of InsideTrack.

The expansion comes at a time when nearly 500,000 Oregonians have some college credit but no degree. Through a mix of state grant funding and institutional investment, Oregon Tech is not only offering direct support for students—but also building long-term in-house capacity to sustain that support through Inside Track’s coaching development and training model.

Oregon Tech is Oregon’s only public polytechnic university, serving over 5,300 students in career-focused fields like engineering, health, and applied sciences. Its learners reflect the complexity of today’s higher ed landscape: one-third study online, many are first-generation, military-affiliated, or returning adults.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
