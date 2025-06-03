SOU student film festival open to the public

This year's edition of the SOU Student Film Festival includes fifteen short films produced by students from SOU's Digital Cinema program and other media programs on campus. It includes short comedies, dramas, animation, and more.

Open to the public. Two run dates:

June 4 at 6pm. Varsity Theater in downtown Ashland.

June 11 at 7pm. Varsity Theater in downtown Ashland. Tickets.

Approximate total run time for the series of short films on each day is 95 minutes.

Joining the Exchange is Chris Lucas, Assistant Professor of Film Distribution and Festivals at Southern Oregon University. Also joining the conversation is Ellie Blount, a senior at SOU majoring in digital cinema and Director of the SOU Student Film Festival.