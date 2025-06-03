© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

SOU student film festival open to the public

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published June 3, 2025 at 10:57 AM PDT
The SOU Student Film Festival is open to the public on June 4 at 6pm and June 11 at 7pm at the Varsity Theatre.
SOU
The SOU Student Film Festival is open to the public on June 4 at 6pm and June 11 at 7pm at the Varsity Theatre.

This year's edition of the SOU Student Film Festival includes fifteen short films produced by students from SOU's Digital Cinema program and other media programs on campus. It includes short comedies, dramas, animation, and more.

Open to the public. Two run dates:

June 4 at 6pm. Varsity Theater in downtown Ashland.

June 11 at 7pm. Varsity Theater in downtown Ashland. Tickets.

Approximate total run time for the series of short films on each day is 95 minutes.

Joining the Exchange is Chris Lucas, Assistant Professor of Film Distribution and Festivals at Southern Oregon University. Also joining the conversation is Ellie Blount, a senior at SOU majoring in digital cinema and Director of the SOU Student Film Festival.

SOU Student Film Festival Director, Ellie Blount, Jefferson Exchange Host Mike Green, SOU Assistant Professor of Film Distribution and Festivals, Chris Lucas.
JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay
SOU Student Film Festival Director, Ellie Blount, Jefferson Exchange Host Mike Green, SOU Assistant Professor of Film Distribution and Festivals, Chris Lucas.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
