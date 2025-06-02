KCC will offer 4-year bachelors degrees in nursing and salon management

Klamath Community College will soon offer two new, four-year Applied Bachelor degrees — Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Management with an emphasis on salon management in the industry of cosmetology.

Both degree programs have been accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). A letter from NWCCU’s Senior Vice President Teresa Rivenes, PhD, approving the degrees was received by the college Monday, May 19.

While the community college offers close to 90 certificates and associate degrees, this is the first time it will be offering bachelor degrees. The program was also approved by the KCC Board of Education on Dec. 3. The first classes will be offered in the fall of 2026.

Joining the Exchange to discuss the new programs and what they mean for students and the Klamath community is Dr. Stephen Hobbs, Dean of Allied Health and Sciences at Klamath Community College.