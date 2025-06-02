© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

KCC will offer 4-year bachelors degrees in nursing and salon management

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published June 2, 2025 at 8:57 AM PDT
Klamath Community College

Klamath Community College will soon offer two new, four-year Applied Bachelor degrees — Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Management with an emphasis on salon management in the industry of cosmetology.

Both degree programs have been accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). A letter from NWCCU’s Senior Vice President Teresa Rivenes, PhD, approving the degrees was received by the college Monday, May 19.

While the community college offers close to 90 certificates and associate degrees, this is the first time it will be offering bachelor degrees. The program was also approved by the KCC Board of Education on Dec. 3. The first classes will be offered in the fall of 2026.

Joining the Exchange to discuss the new programs and what they mean for students and the Klamath community is Dr. Stephen Hobbs, Dean of Allied Health and Sciences at Klamath Community College.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay