Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9AM | How can we keep teens safe in a volatile society?

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 30, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT
Guilford Press

Dr. Meredith Gansner is a physician at Boston Children’s Hospital and Instructor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. She is also the author of the new book, “Teen Depression Gone Viral: Why Kids Are More Vulnerable Than Ever & How You Can Protect Your Child’s Health and Happiness.”

Dr. Gansner joins the Exchange to shed a spotlight on the difficult and sensitive issue of teen depression and suicide.

Through the thoughtful and caring lens and her new book, parents gain an easy-to-understand resource guide that addresses in plain language many of the challenges facing both parents and teens dealing with depression. She offers a way forward, at times, step-by-step. There are no easy fixes, but there is a pathway back to good mental health. Dr. Gansner leads us along that path, explaining the nuances, distinctions and solutions that can be confusing to understand without such a valued resource.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
