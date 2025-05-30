© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Children and Family
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:40 | Insufficient mental health services for youth in Oregon - a father’s struggle

By Andra Hollenbeck,
Natalie Golay
Published May 30, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT

Oregon ranks last in the country went it comes to providing mental health services to youth in need.

Filmmaker turned mental health advocate Andy Neal speaks with host Andra Hollenbeck about how he and his wife have struggled for years to secure mental health services for two of their children. The children suffered multiple severe traumas before being adopted from foster care into Andy’s family and are now living with the consequences of those experiences.

Andy describes how difficult it has been to get his children the help they need, the dearth of services, the arcane system, the impact on the whole family, and his new life’s mission as a mental health advocate.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Andra Hollenbeck
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
