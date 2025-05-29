'IN A LANDSCAPE' is a traveling classical concert performed in outdoor natural spaces

"IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild" is the outdoor concert series where America’s most stunning landscapes replace the traditional concert hall. A nine-foot Steinway grand piano travels on a flatbed trailer to State and National Parks, urban green spaces, working ranches, and historical sites for classical music concerts that connect people with each landscape.

IN A LANDSCAPE Hunter Noack performs in an outdoor setting.

Founded in 2016 by classical pianist Hunter Noack, "IN A LANDSCAPE" has presented 305 concerts in Oregon, Washington, Montana, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, California, New York, and Canada to over 75,000 people.

Vanessa Finney talks with Hunter about his current tour across Oregon and California.