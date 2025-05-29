© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

'IN A LANDSCAPE' is a traveling classical concert performed in outdoor natural spaces

By Vanessa Finney
Published May 29, 2025 at 10:47 AM PDT

"IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild" is the outdoor concert series where America’s most stunning landscapes replace the traditional concert hall. A nine-foot Steinway grand piano travels on a flatbed trailer to State and National Parks, urban green spaces, working ranches, and historical sites for classical music concerts that connect people with each landscape.

Hunter Noack performs in an outdoor setting.
IN A LANDSCAPE
Hunter Noack performs in an outdoor setting.

Founded in 2016 by classical pianist Hunter Noack, "IN A LANDSCAPE" has presented 305 concerts in Oregon, Washington, Montana, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, California, New York, and Canada to over 75,000 people.

Vanessa Finney talks with Hunter about his current tour across Oregon and California.

Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney is JPR's All Things Considered host. She also produces the Jefferson Exchange segments My Better Half - exploring how people are thriving in the second half of their lives - and The Creative Way, which profiles regional artists.
