Southern Oregon Innovation Hub seeks innovative entrepreneurs with scalable enterprises

Kim Freeze, PsyD is a serial entrepreneur, psychologist, and Ecosystem Steward of the Southern Oregon Innovation Hub. She joins the Exchange to discuss her passion for uplifting underserved voices in entrepreneurship and the Pitch Latino event she's leading on June 12.

Pitch Latino is a new event celebrating Latino innovators, creators, and small business owners in the southern Oregon region. Kim and her team are dedicated to building inclusive ecosystems and bringing opportunities, resources, and visibility to entrepreneurs across Southern Oregon.