Business and Labor
The Jefferson Exchange

Southern Oregon Innovation Hub seeks innovative entrepreneurs with scalable enterprises

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 28, 2025 at 12:00 PM PDT
Pitch Latino

Kim Freeze, PsyD is a serial entrepreneur, psychologist, and Ecosystem Steward of the Southern Oregon Innovation Hub. She joins the Exchange to discuss her passion for uplifting underserved voices in entrepreneurship and the Pitch Latino event she's leading on June 12.

Pitch Latino is a new event celebrating Latino innovators, creators, and small business owners in the southern Oregon region. Kim and her team are dedicated to building inclusive ecosystems and bringing opportunities, resources, and visibility to entrepreneurs across Southern Oregon.

The Jefferson Exchange
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
