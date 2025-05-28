© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Third Annual VegFest in Phoenix, June 8

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 28, 2025 at 11:50 AM PDT
Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary

Southern Oregon’s Third Annual VegFest will be hosted by Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary in Phoenix on Sunday, June 8.

Joining the Exchange to discuss the festival is Hadassah DeJack-Reynolds.

Hadassah DeJack Reynolds, co-owner of Tikkum Olam Farm Sanctuary, and Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green on May 29, 2025.
JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay
Hadassah DeJack Reynolds, co-owner of Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary, and Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green on May 29, 2025.

For the past two years, Southern Oregon’s VegFest has attracted more than 2,000 visitors, and this year’s festival will have the same family-friendly outdoor attractions. New and longtime sanctuary residents, including pigs, ducks, chickens, and miniature donkeys. Two 40-minute animal tours begin at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

With the sanctuary growing, TOFS is raising funds during the festival for a new goat and sheep barn.

"We are hoping VegFest will help us reach our goal of $20,000 for the new barn,” said DeJack-Reynolds. “Most of all, we hope the community joins us to enjoy the activities and the animals — but we always appreciate donations from those who are able to give.”

Southern Oregon VegFest will host more than 40 vendors, including plant-based chefs and bakers, local artists and jewelry makers, animal advocates and local nonprofits.

Live music will play throughout the day with The Torpedoes. A wine and beer garden is featured along with free activities that include family-friendly yoga classes, sanctuary animal tours, hay rides, a children’s craft corner, a bounce house, face painting and lawn games.

What: Southern Oregon VegFest hosted by Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary

Where: 460 Hartley Road, Phoenix, Oregon

When: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, June 8, 2025

Admission & all activities are free.

NO animals allowed. No exceptions.

Parking is free and available onsite.

Tikkum Olam Farm Sanctuary

Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) organization in Phoenix, Oregon, that rescues abused, abandoned, neglected and unwanted farm animals and provides them with a forever home.

Hadassah DeJack-Reynolds with a recently rescued cow at Tikkum Olam Farm Sanctuary.
Haddasah DeJack-Reynolds
Hadassah DeJack-Reynolds with a recently rescued cow at Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary.

Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/sovegfest/

Hadassah DeJack Reynolds, co-owner of Tikkum Olam Farm Sanctuary, and Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green on May 29, 2025.
JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay
Hadassah DeJack Reynolds, co-owner of Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary, and Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green on May 29, 2025.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
