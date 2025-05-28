Third Annual VegFest in Phoenix, June 8

Southern Oregon’s Third Annual VegFest will be hosted by Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary in Phoenix on Sunday, June 8.

Joining the Exchange to discuss the festival is Hadassah DeJack-Reynolds.

JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay Hadassah DeJack Reynolds, co-owner of Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary, and Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green on May 29, 2025.

For the past two years, Southern Oregon’s VegFest has attracted more than 2,000 visitors, and this year’s festival will have the same family-friendly outdoor attractions. New and longtime sanctuary residents, including pigs, ducks, chickens, and miniature donkeys. Two 40-minute animal tours begin at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

With the sanctuary growing, TOFS is raising funds during the festival for a new goat and sheep barn.

"We are hoping VegFest will help us reach our goal of $20,000 for the new barn,” said DeJack-Reynolds. “Most of all, we hope the community joins us to enjoy the activities and the animals — but we always appreciate donations from those who are able to give.”

Southern Oregon VegFest will host more than 40 vendors, including plant-based chefs and bakers, local artists and jewelry makers, animal advocates and local nonprofits.

Live music will play throughout the day with The Torpedoes. A wine and beer garden is featured along with free activities that include family-friendly yoga classes, sanctuary animal tours, hay rides, a children’s craft corner, a bounce house, face painting and lawn games.

What: Southern Oregon VegFest hosted by Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary

Where: 460 Hartley Road, Phoenix, Oregon

When: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, June 8, 2025

Admission & all activities are free.

NO animals allowed. No exceptions.

Parking is free and available onsite.

Tikkum Olam Farm Sanctuary

Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) organization in Phoenix, Oregon, that rescues abused, abandoned, neglected and unwanted farm animals and provides them with a forever home.

Haddasah DeJack-Reynolds Hadassah DeJack-Reynolds with a recently rescued cow at Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary.

