Third Annual VegFest in Phoenix, June 8
Southern Oregon’s Third Annual VegFest will be hosted by Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary in Phoenix on Sunday, June 8.
Joining the Exchange to discuss the festival is Hadassah DeJack-Reynolds.
For the past two years, Southern Oregon’s VegFest has attracted more than 2,000 visitors, and this year’s festival will have the same family-friendly outdoor attractions. New and longtime sanctuary residents, including pigs, ducks, chickens, and miniature donkeys. Two 40-minute animal tours begin at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
With the sanctuary growing, TOFS is raising funds during the festival for a new goat and sheep barn.
"We are hoping VegFest will help us reach our goal of $20,000 for the new barn,” said DeJack-Reynolds. “Most of all, we hope the community joins us to enjoy the activities and the animals — but we always appreciate donations from those who are able to give.”
Southern Oregon VegFest will host more than 40 vendors, including plant-based chefs and bakers, local artists and jewelry makers, animal advocates and local nonprofits.
Live music will play throughout the day with The Torpedoes. A wine and beer garden is featured along with free activities that include family-friendly yoga classes, sanctuary animal tours, hay rides, a children’s craft corner, a bounce house, face painting and lawn games.
What: Southern Oregon VegFest hosted by Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary
Where: 460 Hartley Road, Phoenix, Oregon
When: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, June 8, 2025
Admission & all activities are free.
NO animals allowed. No exceptions.
Parking is free and available onsite.
Tikkun Olam Farm Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) organization in Phoenix, Oregon, that rescues abused, abandoned, neglected and unwanted farm animals and provides them with a forever home.
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/sovegfest/