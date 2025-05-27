Weds 9:25 | Road crossings in Oregon save the lives of large animals and humans

Roads all over the state of Oregon cut into the habitat of wildlife. When animals, large and small, make the dangerous journey across the road thousands will lose their lives in collisions with vehicles. The risk to humans can also be fatal. Approximately 5,000 deer, elk. bears, antelope and other large animals are killed on Oregon roads by vehicles every year. But there are efforts underway to address the problem.

Joining the Exchange to discuss the problem and project solutions is Tim Greseth, Executive Director of the Oregon Wildlife Foundation.

ABOUT

Tim Greseth has been the Executive Director of the Oregon Wildlife Foundation for 17 years. He has background in youth development including management of a youth conservation corps and outdoor programming. He holds a Masters degree in Public Administration from Portland State University and a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Montana