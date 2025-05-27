© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildlife
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9:25 | Road crossings in Oregon save the lives of large animals and humans

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 27, 2025 at 11:51 AM PDT
Oregon Wildlife Foundation

Roads all over the state of Oregon cut into the habitat of wildlife. When animals, large and small, make the dangerous journey across the road thousands will lose their lives in collisions with vehicles. The risk to humans can also be fatal. Approximately 5,000 deer, elk. bears, antelope and other large animals are killed on Oregon roads by vehicles every year. But there are efforts underway to address the problem.

Joining the Exchange to discuss the problem and project solutions is Tim Greseth, Executive Director of the Oregon Wildlife Foundation.

Tim Greseth has been the Executive Director of the Oregon Wildlife Foundation for 17 years. He has background in youth development including management of a youth conservation corps and outdoor programming. He holds a Masters degree in Public Administration from Portland State University and a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Montana

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
