Travel and Tourism
The Jefferson Exchange

Black travel writer discovers wine and wonders in southern Oregon

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 21, 2025 at 10:50 AM PDT
Noel Burgess visiting Dancin Vineyards in southern Oregon.
Southern Oregon Travel
Noel Burgess visiting Dancin Vineyards in southern Oregon.

Noël Burgess joins the Exchange to share insightful tales of his experiences as a Black man visiting southern Oregon. He is the author of "A 72-Hour Guide to Southern Oregon Wine Country: A Journey of Discovery, Connection, and Inclusion," an article published by Travel Southern Oregon.

Noel produces a Youtube channel of his adventures titled, "On Our Way."

Noel's love for travel and learning about wine, spirits and culinary excellence led him to pivot his career from Human Resources (HR) and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) strategy to traveling the world meeting the people and places that make each destination a unique experience in discovery. As one of the few Black influencers and dedicated journalists, his mission is to show that everyone of all races and ethnicities belong in the spaces of wine/sprits, dining & bespoke travel destinations.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
