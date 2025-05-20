Oregon seeks to stimulate electrification and energy efficiency in Medford

The Southern Oregon Climate Action Now (SOCAN) general meeting on May 27 at the Medford Public Library from 6pm to 7pm will feature Max Light-Pacheco from the Oregon Environmental Council (OEC) talking about what OEC does to fulfill its mission.

Max will preview OEC’s effort to stimulate electrification and energy efficiency in Medford – a project being undertaken in collaboration with SOCAN’s Medford Climate Action Team (MCAT).

Max Light-Pacheco, Community Engagement Manager at OEC, joins the Exchange to discuss.

