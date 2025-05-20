© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Paragliders fly along 'Rat Route' in the Applegate Valley

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 20, 2025 at 12:21 PM PDT
Paragliders fly the "Rat Route" in the Applegate Valley of southern Oregon.

Paragliders will leap from Woodrat Mountain in the Applegate Valley of Southern Oregon from June 8th-13th and fly the Rat Route along highway 238. The multiday event incorporates nearby wineries where paragliders are encouraged to land each day when weather conditions permit.

Rat Route

The event supports six days of non-competitive morning and evening cross country flights with organized shuttles, weather briefings, posted tasks, and fun low key contests. Onlookers can view the gliders from various wineries and follow the schedule of landings.

Joining the Exchange to offer more insights are Christina Ammon, Destinations Manager at Wander Applegate, and Joshua Paddock Dean, President of the Rogue Valley Hang gliding and Paragliding Association. RVHPA.org

Wander Applegate

Christina Ammon of Wander Applegate, JPR Host Mike Green, and Joshua Dean of Rogue Valley Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association (RVHPA).
Christina Ammon of Wander Applegate, JPR Host Mike Green, and Joshua Dean of Rogue Valley Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association (RVHPA).

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
