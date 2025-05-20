Paragliders fly along 'Rat Route' in the Applegate Valley

Paragliders will leap from Woodrat Mountain in the Applegate Valley of Southern Oregon from June 8th-13th and fly the Rat Route along highway 238. The multiday event incorporates nearby wineries where paragliders are encouraged to land each day when weather conditions permit.

The event supports six days of non-competitive morning and evening cross country flights with organized shuttles, weather briefings, posted tasks, and fun low key contests. Onlookers can view the gliders from various wineries and follow the schedule of landings.

Joining the Exchange to offer more insights are Christina Ammon, Destinations Manager at Wander Applegate, and Joshua Paddock Dean, President of the Rogue Valley Hang gliding and Paragliding Association. RVHPA.org

Wander Applegate