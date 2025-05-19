© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Trump and Musk seek to eliminate fair housing funding

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 19, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT
White House

The National Fair Housing Alliance issued a press release decrying the Trump administration and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) effort to defund fair housing. According to the release:

"President Trump issued his FY26 budget proposal and it cuts $163 billion across the federal government, including the “so-called” DOGE’s recommendation to zero out critical funding for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Fair Housing Initiatives Program (FHIP)."

Joining the Exchange to discuss the potential impact of the proposed federal cuts on northern California is Caroline Peattie, Executive Director of Fair Housing Advocates of Northern California.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
