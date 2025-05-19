Trump and Musk seek to eliminate fair housing funding

The National Fair Housing Alliance issued a press release decrying the Trump administration and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) effort to defund fair housing. According to the release:

"President Trump issued his FY26 budget proposal and it cuts $163 billion across the federal government, including the “so-called” DOGE’s recommendation to zero out critical funding for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Fair Housing Initiatives Program (FHIP)."

Joining the Exchange to discuss the potential impact of the proposed federal cuts on northern California is Caroline Peattie, Executive Director of Fair Housing Advocates of Northern California.