Food and Agriculture
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | 100% recyclable and U.S. made: an Oregon small business offers solutions to florists

By Cynthia Scherr
Published May 15, 2025 at 10:40 AM PDT

Host Cynthia Scherr speaks with Travis Rigby owner of The Flower Box, a company based in Southern Oregon. They discuss how The Flower Box has finally achieved its goal of producing a 100% recyclable paper vase that's manufactured entirely in the United States.

They also discuss policies that led to the cut-flower industry's move overseas in the 1980s, notably to Ecuador and Columbia, and the growing farmer florist movement in the United States. Rigby also notes an almost dependency on the overseas trade, including on China for accessories, and the impact tariffs will have on the flower industry across the board.

100% paper vase by the Flower Box.
Flower Box
