Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

A candid conversation with Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 14, 2025 at 11:04 AM PDT
Oregon Secretary of State

Inquiring minds at the Jefferson Exchange have a lot of questions. We presented them to Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read:

  • How will President Trump's executive order on election integrity affect Oregon?
  • How will the SAVE Act that Congress is considering impact Oregon voters?
  • What do Republicans in Oregon think about President Trump's executive order on elections?
  • What is Oregon doing to ensure free and fair elections?
  • What can Oregon do to better educate youth and young voters?

These are just a few of the questions we asked Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read when he joined the Exchange for a recorded interview on May 13.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
