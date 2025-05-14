A candid conversation with Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read
Inquiring minds at the Jefferson Exchange have a lot of questions. We presented them to Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read:
- How will President Trump's executive order on election integrity affect Oregon?
- How will the SAVE Act that Congress is considering impact Oregon voters?
- What do Republicans in Oregon think about President Trump's executive order on elections?
- What is Oregon doing to ensure free and fair elections?
- What can Oregon do to better educate youth and young voters?
These are just a few of the questions we asked Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read when he joined the Exchange for a recorded interview on May 13.