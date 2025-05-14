A candid conversation with Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read

Inquiring minds at the Jefferson Exchange have a lot of questions. We presented them to Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read:



How will President Trump's executive order on election integrity affect Oregon?

How will the SAVE Act that Congress is considering impact Oregon voters?

What do Republicans in Oregon think about President Trump's executive order on elections?

What is Oregon doing to ensure free and fair elections?

What can Oregon do to better educate youth and young voters?

These are just a few of the questions we asked Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read when he joined the Exchange for a recorded interview on May 13.