Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

After losing its federal funding, an arts organization responds by taking over the town

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 14, 2025 at 10:44 AM PDT
SebArts

Sebastopol Center for the Arts (SebArts) in Sebastopol, California, recently lost its NEA funding. And there's concerns that federal arts dollars are now tied to political loyalty oaths. It's one of many local arts organizations being directly affected.

Their Response? Double down on private giving, kindness and inclusion, and turn their town into a living work of art that focuses on belonging.

Serafina Palandech, who moved to California from Boring, Oregon, is Executive Director of SebArts and joins the Exchange.

SebArts

SebArts Belonging Project, alongside Piazza Hospitality Group, is creating an art exhibit that spans the entire town of Sebastopol, including an empty downtown lot. It's a public art installation that uses art to reflect the “SF values” of diversity, kindness, and grassroots power — core to many communities across the Bay. It will include works of art throughout the city, and will include very large pieces by artists like: Marc Rivera, Erica Dincalci, and Hunter Franks.

SebArts

Sebastopol is a city in Sonoma County, California, with a recorded population of roughly 7,500. Sebastopol was once a plum- and apple-growing region. Today, wine grapes are the predominant agriculture crop, and nearly all lands once used for orchards are now vineyards.

SebArts

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
