How did the Rogue Valley Peace Choir survive a deadly pandemic and grow?
Amid a global COVID pandemic that resulted in massive shutdowns of businesses, schools and cities ... and a million deaths ... the Rogue Valley Peace Choir somehow managed to not only survive, but thrive. Today it is larger than ever.
Joining the Exchange is Elizabeth Bingham, a Rogue Valley Peace Choir board member, and Rob Griswell Lowry, the director of the Rogue Valley Peace Choir.
EVENTS
The RVPC has two upcoming scheduled concerts: May 16 in Medford and May 18 in Ashland.