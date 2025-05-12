How did the Rogue Valley Peace Choir survive a deadly pandemic and grow?

Amid a global COVID pandemic that resulted in massive shutdowns of businesses, schools and cities ... and a million deaths ... the Rogue Valley Peace Choir somehow managed to not only survive, but thrive. Today it is larger than ever.

Joining the Exchange is Elizabeth Bingham, a Rogue Valley Peace Choir board member, and Rob Griswell Lowry, the director of the Rogue Valley Peace Choir.

JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay Rogue Valley Peace Choir Director Rob Griswell Lowry, JPR Host Mike Green and Peace Choir Board Member Elizabeth Bingham in the JPR studio on May 13, 2025.

EVENTS

The RVPC has two upcoming scheduled concerts: May 16 in Medford and May 18 in Ashland.