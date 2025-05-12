© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

How did the Rogue Valley Peace Choir survive a deadly pandemic and grow?

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 12, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT
Rogue Valley Peace Choir

Amid a global COVID pandemic that resulted in massive shutdowns of businesses, schools and cities ... and a million deaths ... the Rogue Valley Peace Choir somehow managed to not only survive, but thrive. Today it is larger than ever.

Joining the Exchange is Elizabeth Bingham, a Rogue Valley Peace Choir board member, and Rob Griswell Lowry, the director of the Rogue Valley Peace Choir.

Rogue Valley Peace Choir Director Rob Griswell Lowry, JPR Host Mike Green and Peace Choir Board Member Elizabeth Bingham in the JPR studio on May 13, 2025.
JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay
EVENTS
The RVPC has two upcoming scheduled concerts: May 16 in Medford and May 18 in Ashland.

Rogue Valley Peace Choir

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
