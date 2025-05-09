Mon 9:25 | Is America for sale?

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy is a law professor at Stetson University and a Fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law. She serves on the board of the Mertz Gilmore Foundation and the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. And she’s the author of the new book “CORPORATOCRACY: How to Protect Democracy From Dark Money and Corrupt Politicians.”

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy joins the Exchange to offer insights into her research, which has uncovered how criminals are elected in America ... and why she concludes corporations are the culprit. Her book is a well-documented investigation revealing the evidence that corporations have a long history of exploiting the political system in America ... and elsewhere.