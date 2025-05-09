© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Is America for sale?

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 9, 2025 at 10:02 AM PDT
Brennan Center for Justice

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy is a law professor at Stetson University and a Fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law. She serves on the board of the Mertz Gilmore Foundation and the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. And she’s the author of the new book “CORPORATOCRACY: How to Protect Democracy From Dark Money and Corrupt Politicians.”

Ciara Torres-Spelliscy joins the Exchange to offer insights into her research, which has uncovered how criminals are elected in America ... and why she concludes corporations are the culprit. Her book is a well-documented investigation revealing the evidence that corporations have a long history of exploiting the political system in America ... and elsewhere.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay