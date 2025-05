Bold young artists share their stories through art in a new documentary from KEET PBS. Vanessa Finney speaks with the film's producer, Jack Lucido, on The Creative Way.

A free screening of the film followed by a talk will be at the Instructional Media Center, 400 W. Harding Avenue in Crescent City, CA, on Saturday, May 10.

Doors open at 5pm. Film starts at 6pm.

REGISTER: KEET.ORG