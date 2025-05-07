© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9AM | Helping the Rogue Valley's elderly amid uncertainty and federal funding cuts

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 7, 2025 at 12:53 PM PDT

The Area Agency on Aging in the Rogue Valley manages a number of programs that support care for the region's most vulnerable elderly population.

Food & Friends (Meals on Wheels) and Senior & Disability Services combine to make up the Area Agency on Aging, which operates under the umbrella of the Rogue Valley Council of Governments, serving clients in Jackson and Josephine County.

Joining the Exchange to discuss the services and the impact of federal funding cuts to Medicaid are two guests.

Jon Pfefferle is the Nutrition Program Director at Food & Friends (Meals on Wheels), a program of the Rogue Valley Council of Governments.

Monique Clark is a Supervisor of Senior & Disability Services at the Rogue Valley Council of Governments.

Food & Friends
Served 260K meals in 2024. Projecting 280K for 2025.
52% of funding comes from the federal government to the state which distributes to the Area Agency on Aging through the Oregon State Unit on Aging. Funding from Medicaid reimbursement is 29% of the budget. Clients are seniors over 60 years of age.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
