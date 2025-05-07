Thurs 9AM | Helping the Rogue Valley's elderly amid uncertainty and federal funding cuts

The Area Agency on Aging in the Rogue Valley manages a number of programs that support care for the region's most vulnerable elderly population.

Food & Friends (Meals on Wheels) and Senior & Disability Services combine to make up the Area Agency on Aging, which operates under the umbrella of the Rogue Valley Council of Governments, serving clients in Jackson and Josephine County.

Joining the Exchange to discuss the services and the impact of federal funding cuts to Medicaid are two guests.

Jon Pfefferle is the Nutrition Program Director at Food & Friends (Meals on Wheels), a program of the Rogue Valley Council of Governments.

Monique Clark is a Supervisor of Senior & Disability Services at the Rogue Valley Council of Governments.

Food & Friends

Served 260K meals in 2024. Projecting 280K for 2025.

52% of funding comes from the federal government to the state which distributes to the Area Agency on Aging through the Oregon State Unit on Aging. Funding from Medicaid reimbursement is 29% of the budget. Clients are seniors over 60 years of age.