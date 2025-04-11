© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

School suspension: resistance to desegregation and the racial discipline gap

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published April 11, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT
New York Press

Aaron Kupchik is a professor of sociology and criminal justice at the University of Delaware and author of “Suspended Education: School Punishment and the Legacy of Racial Injustice.”

Kupchik joins the Exchange to talk about the rise in suspensions of Black students in schools, which he tracks back to the response by White schools to the 1954 Supreme Court ruling in Brown v Board that ordered schools to desegregate "with all deliberate speed." They didn't. Instead, they found a wide variety of ways to stonewall.

But in the schools that did integrate, data reveals that suspensions rate for Black students skyrocketed. Kupchik provides details of how suspension became a tool for abuse of power in some schools.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
