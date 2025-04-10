© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Ashland Independent Film Festival features 'I Know Catherine, The Log Lady'

By Vanessa Finney
Published April 10, 2025 at 10:42 AM PDT

The 2025 Ashland Independent Film Festival (AIFF) presents 16 features, shorts, and programs that include the Oregon premiere of the documentary "I Know Catherine, The Log Lady."

AIFF

Vanessa Finney, host of The Creative Way, visits with Gary Lundgren and Richard Herskowitz from AIFF. Richard Herskowitz is Co-Director of Programming for AIFF. Gary Lundgren of Ashland is personally connected to Catherine Coulson, the featured star of the documentary film, "I Know Catherine, The Log Lady." Richard Green, the filmmaker, also joins the conversation.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney is JPR's All Things Considered host. She also produces the Jefferson Exchange segments My Better Half - exploring how people are thriving in the second half of their lives - and The Creative Way, which profiles regional artists.
See stories by Vanessa Finney