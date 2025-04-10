Fri 9:25 | Ashland Independent Film Festival features 'I Know Catherine, The Log Lady'

The 2025 Ashland Independent Film Festival (AIFF) presents 16 features, shorts, and programs that include the Oregon premiere of the documentary "I Know Catherine, The Log Lady."

Vanessa Finney, host of The Creative Way, visits with Gary Lundgren and Richard Herskowitz from AIFF. Richard Herskowitz is Co-Director of Programming for AIFF. Gary Lundgren of Ashland is personally connected to Catherine Coulson, the featured star of the documentary film, "I Know Catherine, The Log Lady." Richard Green, the filmmaker, also joins the conversation.