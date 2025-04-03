Fri 9AM | Ending vote-by-mail; Court protects old growth forests; GP homeless conditions; SOU fraternity?
The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week. Top stories include:
GOP senator's bill to end vote-by-mail in Oregon faces public backlash
Major legal win for environmental groups in Southern Oregon will protect old-growth forests
Homeless campers in Grants Pass can't be prosecuted until the city meets two conditions
SOU students try to build brotherhood by reviving fraternity