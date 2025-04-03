© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9AM | Ending vote-by-mail; Court protects old growth forests; GP homeless conditions; SOU fraternity?

By JPR News Team
Published April 3, 2025 at 11:25 AM PDT

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week. Top stories include:

GOP senator's bill to end vote-by-mail in Oregon faces public backlash

Major legal win for environmental groups in Southern Oregon will protect old-growth forests

Homeless campers in Grants Pass can't be prosecuted until the city meets two conditions

SOU students try to build brotherhood by reviving fraternity

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
JPR News Team
News reporting team for Jefferson Public Radio.
See stories by JPR News Team