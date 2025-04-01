GOP senator's bill to end vote-by-mail in Oregon faces public backlash

Sen. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, stated that over 9,000 people submitted comments on the bill. As of Monday afternoon, the vast majority of them were in opposition.

Brock Smith wants to see the state return to in-person voting, which he said would be more secure than the current system. The bill would require that voters present a government-issued ID to cast their ballot but would still allow some people, such as members of the military or people who can't get to a polling place on election day, to vote by mail.

Oregonians overwhelmingly approved mail-in voting through a ballot measure in 1998, making it the first state to conduct elections entirely by mail. Washington, California and other states have followed suit.

At the committee hearing Monday, Brock Smith said a lot has changed since then, and voters should get another say.

"I think it’s time – which is why this is a referral – for Oregonians to either reaffirm or deny vote-by-mail in this state," he said.

Many who testified against the bill argued it would harm ballot access for people in rural areas and those who can’t make it to a ballot box on election day. Vote-by-mail has boosted voter turnout in Oregon to some of the highest levels in the country.

Democratic State Senator James Manning, who unsuccessfully ran for Secretary of State last year, said he hasn’t seen any issues with Oregon’s elections system.

“I think that this is something that’s a national movement to try to make something of nothing," he said.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked vote-by-mail systems, claiming they lead to massive fraud, a claim that's been proven false many times.

Trump also signed an executive order last week calling for proof of citizenship for voter registration and an Election Day return deadline for mail-in ballots.

Even if it leaves the Senate committee, Brock Smith’s bill would face a difficult path in the legislature, where Democrats hold a majority.