Fri 9:40 | Wild and Scenic Film Fest on tour in southern Oregon

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival (WSFF) is celebrating more than two decades of inspiring activism through film and art.

Every year since 2005, after the flagship Wild & Scenic Film Festival ends in Nevada City, CA, the film festival hits the road and the On Tour program begins! With 110+ Wild & Scenic events a year WSFF programming reaches more than 30,000 people annually through partnerships with land trusts, waterkeepers, schools, and other NGOs. In 2024 WSFF helped host organizations raise over $1,000,000 for their organizations and communities.

This year's WSFF hosts in Oregon are Rogue Riverkeeper and KS Wild. The Creative Way host, Vanessa Finney, visits with Allee Gustafson of KS Wild, along with Jeremy Monroe (Judy's Creek) and Jessica Plumb (Managed to Extinction).