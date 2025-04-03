© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildlife
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Scaling an organic family farm into a vertically integrated, certified organic operation

By Cynthia Scherr
Published April 3, 2025 at 11:09 AM PDT

Cynthia Scherr, host of The Ground Floor, speaks with Jason Walker of Starwalker Farms in California's Scott Valley.

Jason Walker of Starwalker Farms visits with Cynthia Scherr, host of The Ground Floor on JPR.
JPR Senior Producer Natalie Golay
Jason Walker of Starwalker Farms visits with Cynthia Scherr, host of The Ground Floor on JPR.

When Jason and his wife Kristina returned to run his parents farm in the Scott Valley, they were fully committed to the family tradition of organic farming. The young couple have since taken their 1000-acre family farm to the next level. In the past 12 years, it has grown to become a 7000-acre, 100% vertically integrated, regenerative organic certified (ROC) operation.

