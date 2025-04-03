Fri 9:25 | Scaling an organic family farm into a vertically integrated, certified organic operation

Cynthia Scherr, host of The Ground Floor, speaks with Jason Walker of Starwalker Farms in California's Scott Valley.

When Jason and his wife Kristina returned to run his parents farm in the Scott Valley, they were fully committed to the family tradition of organic farming. The young couple have since taken their 1000-acre family farm to the next level. In the past 12 years, it has grown to become a 7000-acre, 100% vertically integrated, regenerative organic certified (ROC) operation.