Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9AM | After 45 years, iconic Ashland bookstore under new management

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 28, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT
Interior shot of Bloomsbury Bookstore in Ashland, Oregon.
Bloomsbury Bookstore
Interior shot of Bloomsbury Bookstore in Ashland, Oregon.

Bloomsbury Books in Ashland was established in 1979. Now, 45 years later, it will have new owners. Joining the Exchange are three guests to discuss the past, present and future of Bloomsbury Bookstore.

Bloomsbury Bookstore owners join the Jefferson Exchange. L-r: Dave Isser (Incoming owner), Sheila Burns (Exiting owner), JPR host Mike Green, and Megan Isser (Incoming owner).
JPR Senior Editor, Natalie Golay
Bloomsbury Bookstore owners join the Jefferson Exchange. L-r: Dave Isser (Incoming owner), Sheila Burns (Exiting owner), JPR host Mike Green, and Megan Isser (Incoming owner).

Megan Isser (Incoming Co-owner): Megan has been a documentary filmmaker and creative director for the past 20 years, producing content focused on science, history, food and the arts.

Dave Isser (Incoming Co-owner): Dave has been a producer, director, and editor in film, TV, and commercials for the past 25 years. He has worked on projects for networks such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO, AMC, and Fox. Dave's first job in middle school was at Bloomsbury.

Sheila Burns (Exiting Co-owner): Sheila has been a co-owner of Bloomsbury Books for the past 45 years along with her business partner, Karen Chapman. They opened the store with Denise Harnly and Nancy Peterson, in the fall of 1979. The founders each had a long-time dream of opening a bookstore. At the time, they all had young children and felt they couldn’t do it alone. Denise moved away five years later and we lost Nancy to cancer in 1997.

The Grand Opening of Bloomsbury under new management is scheduled for April 5.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
