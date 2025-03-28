After 45 years, iconic Ashland bookstore is entrusted to a new generation

Bloomsbury Books in Ashland was established in 1979. Now, 45 years later, it will have new owners. Joining the Exchange are three guests to discuss the past, present and future of Bloomsbury Bookstore.

JPR Senior Editor, Natalie Golay Bloomsbury Bookstore owners join the Jefferson Exchange. L-r: Dave Isser (Incoming owner), Sheila Burns (Exiting owner), JPR host Mike Green, and Megan Isser (Incoming owner).

Megan Isser (Incoming Co-owner): Megan has been a documentary filmmaker and creative director for the past 20 years, producing content focused on science, history, food and the arts.

Dave Isser (Incoming Co-owner): Dave has been a producer, director, and editor in film, TV, and commercials for the past 25 years. He has worked on projects for networks such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO, AMC, and Fox. Dave's first job in middle school was at Bloomsbury.

Sheila Burns (Exiting Co-owner): Sheila has been a co-owner of Bloomsbury Books for the past 45 years along with her business partner, Karen Chapman. They opened the store with Denise Harnly and Nancy Peterson, in the fall of 1979. The founders each had a long-time dream of opening a bookstore. At the time, they all had young children and felt they couldn’t do it alone. Denise moved away five years later and we lost Nancy to cancer in 1997.

The Grand Opening of Bloomsbury under new management is scheduled for April 5.