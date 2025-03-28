© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | The funniest tutorial on the serious issue of immigration you'll ever read

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 28, 2025 at 10:02 AM PDT
Brookline Booksmith

Felipe Torres Medina is a talented comedian and writer for the popular late night Stephen Colbert Show. He is also author of the new book, "America, Let Me In: A Choose Your Immigration Story."

Author Felipe Torres Medina joins the Exchange to discuss his book.

Written in the format of a flow chart, the reader is placed in hypothetical situations based on real world challenges for immigrants trying to enter the United States. The choices made by the reader determines the course of outcomes, which are written in humorous scenarios.

Along the journey, the reader learns about costly application forms required to enter the U.S., unique challenges, extraordinary dangers, gambles and adverse outcomes for real people involved in the U.S. immigration process.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay