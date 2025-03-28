Mon 9:25 | The funniest tutorial on the serious issue of immigration you'll ever read

Felipe Torres Medina is a talented comedian and writer for the popular late night Stephen Colbert Show. He is also author of the new book, "America, Let Me In: A Choose Your Immigration Story."

Author Felipe Torres Medina joins the Exchange to discuss his book.

Written in the format of a flow chart, the reader is placed in hypothetical situations based on real world challenges for immigrants trying to enter the United States. The choices made by the reader determines the course of outcomes, which are written in humorous scenarios.

Along the journey, the reader learns about costly application forms required to enter the U.S., unique challenges, extraordinary dangers, gambles and adverse outcomes for real people involved in the U.S. immigration process.