Wanted: poacher who killed a legally protected Oregon wolf ($30K reward)

The Center for Biological Diversity and the Wolf Welcome Committee offered a combined reward of $10,500 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the killing of a federally protected wolf near Sisters, Oregon. The wolf killed was the breeding male of the Metolius pack.

The killing was announced by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service late Wednesday. The agency is offering its own reward pledge of $10,000. In addition, the Oregon Wildlife Coalition has a standing reward offer of $10,000 for any wolf illegally killed in Oregon. which brings the total reward to $30,500.

Joining the Exchange is Amaroq Weiss, the Senior Wolf Advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. Also joining the conversation is Wendy von Kalinowski, an Educational Coordinator with the Wolf Welcome Committee.

“Any illegal killing of these magnificent animals is tragic but the poaching of the Metolius pack’s breeding male may have consigned the pack’s pups to death by starvation or the pack to dissolve,” said Amaroq Weiss, senior wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “These beautiful animals don’t deserve to die this way, and whoever killed this wolf should face the full force of the law.”

The mated pair of the Metolius pack was first discovered in 2021 in the Metolius Wildlife Unit of Jefferson and Deschutes counties. After the pair had four pups in 2024, this wolf family was designated as an official pack,.