Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Investigative journalist reveals greed, deception in Alzheimer's research

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 14, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT
KQED

Charles Piller is an award-winning investigative journalist for Science magazine and the author of "Doctored: Fraud, Arrogance, and Tragedy in the Quest to Cure Alzheimer's." His work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times and other major media. Charles Pillar joins the Exchange to discuss his new book, "Doctored" which offers a frightening and paradigm-shifting look inside the world of medical trials and the pharmaceutical industry.

Charles is also author of "Gene War: Military Control Over the New Genetic Technologies" and "The Fail-Safe Society: Community Defiance and the End of American Technological Optimism." He reports on public health, biological warfare and infectious disease outbreaks.

Read an excerpt from the book.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
