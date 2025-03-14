Mon 9 AM | Investigative journalist reveals greed, deception in Alzheimer's research

Charles Piller is an award-winning investigative journalist for Science magazine and the author of "Doctored: Fraud, Arrogance, and Tragedy in the Quest to Cure Alzheimer's." His work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times and other major media. Charles Pillar joins the Exchange to discuss his new book, "Doctored" which offers a frightening and paradigm-shifting look inside the world of medical trials and the pharmaceutical industry.

Charles is also author of "Gene War: Military Control Over the New Genetic Technologies" and "The Fail-Safe Society: Community Defiance and the End of American Technological Optimism." He reports on public health, biological warfare and infectious disease outbreaks.

Read an excerpt from the book.