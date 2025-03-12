Media and society through the eyes of a Native American reporter

The JX takes an introspective look at ourselves and our media industry.

Brian Bull joins the Exchange to discuss growing up in a non-Native community, reconnecting with his heritage, being a Native American journalist and the many challenges of Native representation and misrepresentation in media.

Bull is a member of the Nez Perce tribe and an award-winning career news reporter for KLCC. He's also an assistant professor at the University of Oregon.

Bull has worked with NPR's Next Generation Project geared towards diversifying the ranks of tomorrow's journalists. He's been a guest faculty instructor at the Poynter Institute on covering underrepresented communities. He's served as chair for Vision Maker Media, which supports authentic programs and documentaries produced by Native Americans.

Resources mentioned:

Underscore Native News

Indian Country Today

National Native News

Vision Maker Media

Pretendians podcast

