Black travel writer discovers wine and wonders in southern Oregon

Noël Burgess joins the Exchange to share insightful tales of his experiences as a Black man visiting southern Oregon. He's is the author of "A 72-Hour Guide to Southern Oregon Wine Country: A Journey of Discovery, Connection, and Inclusion," an article published by Travel Southern Oregon.

Noel produces a Youtube channel of his adventures titled, "On Our Way."

Noel's love for travel and learning about wine, spirits and culinary excellence led him to pivot his career from Human Resources (HR) and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) strategy to traveling the world meeting the people and places that make each destination a unique experience in discovery. As one of the few Black influencers and dedicated journalists, his mission is to show that everyone of all races and ethnicities belong in the spaces of wine/sprits, dining & bespoke travel destinations.