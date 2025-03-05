© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Q&A about serving on Oregon school boards

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 5, 2025 at 12:17 PM PST
Southern Oregon Education Service District

What does it mean to sit on a school board, particularly during a polarized political and societal climate at all levels of governance? Dr. Kristen Miles, a board development expert in governance and policy at the Oregon School Boards Association (OSBA), joins the Exchange to shed light. Also joining the conversation is Dawn Watson, a member of the Phoenix-Talent School Board and Vice President of the Oregon School Boards Association (OSBA).

Oregon is in a school board election year while public education is at the forefront of conversations all over the state. Dr. Kristen Miles was invited by the League of Women Voters of the Rogue Valley give a presentation and Q&A on Sunday, March 9, 3-5 p.m., at the Medford Public Library. The event is free and open to the public.

The filing period for volunteer offices is open now, and the Oregon School Boards Association wants to help everyone understand the best practices for school boards and members. School boards have the power to change a district’s direction, but they also have clearly defined roles and legal responsibilities.

