History
The Jefferson Exchange

The past and future of Jacksonville's historic U.S. Hotel

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 3, 2025 at 10:01 AM PST
The United States Hotel in Jacksonville in 2018.
Carol Highsmith
/
Library of Congress
The United States Hotel in Jacksonville in 2018.

March is Women’s History Month. Throughout the month of March, Jacksonville will host a celebration of the Women of Jacksonville, featuring a lineup of lectures, tours and special events that highlight the stories, achievements and creative contributions of local women. From trailblazing pioneers to modern-day authors and musicians, Historic Jacksonville is bringing their stories to life at venues across the city.

Carolyn Kingsnorth, President of Historic Jacksonville, joins the Exchange to offer details on the celebration. Also joining the conversation is Abby McKee, President and CEO of Britt Festival.

We invite visitors to celebrate Jacksonville’s fascinating past and the contributions women have made to our community,” says Belita Palu-ay, Executive Director of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.

Part of Jacksonville's Women's History Month celebration is "Then & Now" — an on-site educational entertainment lecture series. These talks will focus on women in history, their landmark buildings and current updates from the women-owned businesses that bring life to the spaces today.

EVENT

On March 8 at 2:30 p.m. Carolyn Kingsnorth and Britt's Abby McKee will present the history of the US Hotel at 125 E California Street. This conversation will feature the historic owner of the hotel, Madame Holt, and a discussion of the future of the building, which is now owned by Britt Festival.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
