The past and future of Jacksonville's historic U.S. Hotel

March is Women’s History Month. Throughout the month of March, Jacksonville will host a celebration of the Women of Jacksonville, featuring a lineup of lectures, tours and special events that highlight the stories, achievements and creative contributions of local women. From trailblazing pioneers to modern-day authors and musicians, Historic Jacksonville is bringing their stories to life at venues across the city.

Carolyn Kingsnorth, President of Historic Jacksonville, joins the Exchange to offer details on the celebration. Also joining the conversation is Abby McKee, President and CEO of Britt Festival.

“We invite visitors to celebrate Jacksonville’s fascinating past and the contributions women have made to our community,” says Belita Palu-ay, Executive Director of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.

Part of Jacksonville's Women's History Month celebration is "Then & Now" — an on-site educational entertainment lecture series. These talks will focus on women in history, their landmark buildings and current updates from the women-owned businesses that bring life to the spaces today.

EVENT

On March 8 at 2:30 p.m. Carolyn Kingsnorth and Britt's Abby McKee will present the history of the US Hotel at 125 E California Street. This conversation will feature the historic owner of the hotel, Madame Holt, and a discussion of the future of the building, which is now owned by Britt Festival.