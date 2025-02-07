© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 9:25 | Why are millions more Americans identifying as Native?

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 7, 2025 at 10:02 AM PST
KJZZ

At the turn of the century, roughly four million Americans identified as Native, according to the 2000 Census. In 2020, that number had ballooned to nearly 10 million.

Carrie Lowry Schuettpelz is an enrolled member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and author of the book, "The Indian Card." She joins the Exchange to shed light on the expanding population of Americans identifying as native. Her book is now receiving national attention. See also NPR coverage.

Carrie spent seven years working in the Obama administration on issues of homelessness and Native policy. She holds a masters degree in public policy from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
