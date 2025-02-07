Mon 9:25 | Why are millions more Americans identifying as Native?

At the turn of the century, roughly four million Americans identified as Native, according to the 2000 Census. In 2020, that number had ballooned to nearly 10 million.

Carrie Lowry Schuettpelz is an enrolled member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and author of the book, "The Indian Card." She joins the Exchange to shed light on the expanding population of Americans identifying as native. Her book is now receiving national attention. See also NPR coverage.

Carrie spent seven years working in the Obama administration on issues of homelessness and Native policy. She holds a masters degree in public policy from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.