Thurs 9 AM | Sequoia Park Zoo opens annual grant competition for conservation projects

The Sequoia Park Zoo Advisory Group’s Conservation Council is now accepting proposals for its thirteenth annual Conservation Grant Program.

Ruth Mock joins the JX to provide details. She's Director of Conservation and Research and also Chair of the Conservation Council, which manages the grant program for the zoo in Eureka, CA.

According to the Council, grant proposals should be submitted by individuals or organizations for projects that have a clear and direct impact on the conservation of wildlife or habitats. Appropriate projects include proposals for research, certain educational programs, and habitat management. Special consideration is given to projects that are in line with the Sequoia Park Zoo’s mission, focus on species represented at the Zoo, or support local wildlife or habitats.

Funds will be granted up to $3,000 for projects that can be completed within two years. The deadline for applications is Friday, January 31, 2025 at 5 PM. Click here for more details and to download an application.