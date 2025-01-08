© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9 AM | Sequoia Park Zoo opens annual grant competition for conservation projects

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published January 8, 2025 at 10:03 AM PST
Sequoia Park Zoo

The Sequoia Park Zoo Advisory Group’s Conservation Council is now accepting proposals for its thirteenth annual Conservation Grant Program.

Ruth Mock joins the JX to provide details. She's Director of Conservation and Research and also Chair of the Conservation Council, which manages the grant program for the zoo in Eureka, CA.

According to the Council, grant proposals should be submitted by individuals or organizations for projects that have a clear and direct impact on the conservation of wildlife or habitats. Appropriate projects include proposals for research, certain educational programs, and habitat management. Special consideration is given to projects that are in line with the Sequoia Park Zoo’s mission, focus on species represented at the Zoo, or support local wildlife or habitats.

Funds will be granted up to $3,000 for projects that can be completed within two years. The deadline for applications is Friday, January 31, 2025 at 5 PM. Click here for more details and to download an application.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
