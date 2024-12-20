© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Elections
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Author reveals how the Supreme Court has undermined voting rights

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 20, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST
Joshua Douglas

Joshua A. Douglas is a research law professor at the University of Kentucky and the author of "The Court v. The Voters: The Troubling Story of How the Supreme Court has Undermined Voting Rights."

Joshua joins the Exchange to talk about his research, which is laid out case-by-case in an easy-to-read, fast-paced, slim 185 pages of detailed evidence to support his premise that the U.S. Supreme Court has incrementally eroded the voting power of the people.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
