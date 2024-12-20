Mon 9:25 | Author reveals how the Supreme Court has undermined voting rights

Joshua A. Douglas is a research law professor at the University of Kentucky and the author of "The Court v. The Voters: The Troubling Story of How the Supreme Court has Undermined Voting Rights."

Joshua joins the Exchange to talk about his research, which is laid out case-by-case in an easy-to-read, fast-paced, slim 185 pages of detailed evidence to support his premise that the U.S. Supreme Court has incrementally eroded the voting power of the people.