Children and Family
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | How should adults treat America's youth?

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 13, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST
Abrams Books

Nico Lang is the author of "American Teenager: How Trans Kids Are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in a Turbulent Era." The key word in that title is "kids."

The question we grapple with on this episode of the Exchange is how should adults treat kids in our society?

Nico joins the Exchange along with Mykah, one of the kids featured in his new book. We hear first-hand about the experiences of a teen who is seeking joy in their life amid a turbulent and hostile society.

The Jefferson Exchange
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
