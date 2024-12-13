Mon 9:25 | How should adults treat America's youth?

Nico Lang is the author of "American Teenager: How Trans Kids Are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in a Turbulent Era." The key word in that title is "kids."

The question we grapple with on this episode of the Exchange is how should adults treat kids in our society?

Nico joins the Exchange along with Mykah, one of the kids featured in his new book. We hear first-hand about the experiences of a teen who is seeking joy in their life amid a turbulent and hostile society.