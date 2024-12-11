Thurs 9 AM | Xerces Society receives support to save the Monarch butterfly

Sarina Jepsen is the Director of the Endangered Species Program at the Xerces Society. She joins the Exchange to discuss $300K in federal funding received through the advocacy work of Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden in support of the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Conservation Program.

XERCES SOCIETY: Pollinators are essential to our environment. The ecological service they provide is necessary for the reproduction of over 85% of the world’s flowering plants, including more than two-thirds of the world’s crop species.

The United States alone grows more than 100 crops that either need or benefit from pollinators, and the economic value of these native pollinators is estimated at $3 billion per year in the U.S. Beyond agriculture, pollinators are keystone species in most terrestrial ecosystems.

Fruits and seeds derived from insect pollination are a major part of the diet of approximately 25% of all birds, and of mammals ranging from red-backed voles to grizzly bears. Unfortunately, in many places, the essential service of pollination is at risk from habitat loss, pesticide use, and introduced diseases.