Weds 9 AM | Oregon State Fire Marshal extends defensible space incentive program

The Oregon State Fire Marshal is extending its incentive program to help Oregonians pay for defensible space projects in more communities in Oregon. The 2024 wildfire season comes as a reminder of the importance of defensible space and completing projects at home and at the community level to be better protected. Kassie Keller is the Public Affairs Director for the Oregon State Fire Marshal and joins the Exchange to provide details.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Defensible Space Assessment Incentive Reimbursement Pilot Program provides eligible participants in selected high-wildfire hazard and socially vulnerable communities with $250 to help offset defensible space improvement costs. This program incentivizes proactive wildfire prevention and empowers Oregonians to create defensible space around their homes and properties, supported by limited, one-time funding.

