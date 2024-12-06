Mon 9:25 | Schools were designed, and they can be redesigned

"Every child deserves schools outfitted with the people, culture, and services that ensure their academic success and healthy physical and emotional development. We live in a country with immense wealth, but to make it possible for all kids to succeed, especially those who are furthest from opportunity, we need to think differently than we have before."

This is an excerpt from the foreword written by Geoffrey Canada for the book, "Extraordinary Learning For All: How Communities Design Schools Where Everyone Thrives."

Co-author Jenee Henry Wood joins the Exchange to share her insights, models, and case studies from her book, which can serve as a playbook or blueprint to guide a process of redesigning schools for 21st century learning outcomes.