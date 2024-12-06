© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Schools were designed, and they can be redesigned

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 6, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST
Transcend Education

"Every child deserves schools outfitted with the people, culture, and services that ensure their academic success and healthy physical and emotional development. We live in a country with immense wealth, but to make it possible for all kids to succeed, especially those who are furthest from opportunity, we need to think differently than we have before."

This is an excerpt from the foreword written by Geoffrey Canada for the book, "Extraordinary Learning For All: How Communities Design Schools Where Everyone Thrives."

Co-author Jenee Henry Wood joins the Exchange to share her insights, models, and case studies from her book, which can serve as a playbook or blueprint to guide a process of redesigning schools for 21st century learning outcomes.

Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
