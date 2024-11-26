© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Business and Labor
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9:40 | $500 in cash for high school student winners of Oregon workforce ad competition

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 26, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST
Oregon Young Employee Safety

Oregon Youth Employee Safety O[yes] is conducting an open contest for high school students to compete for cash prizes. The winners will be chosen from submissions of digital graphic poster art and/or short creative videos deemed to be the best advertisements for online safety awareness.

Contest participants will compete for the most creative ways to promote young worker safety. Winning entries will demonstrate compelling ways to influence young people to take the Young Employee Safety Awareness online training. See O[yes] site for contest rules.

Aaron Corvin, the public information officer for the Department of Consumer and Business Services, joins the Exchange to discuss details of the contest.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
