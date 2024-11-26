Weds 9:40 | $500 in cash for high school student winners of Oregon workforce ad competition

Oregon Youth Employee Safety O[yes] is conducting an open contest for high school students to compete for cash prizes. The winners will be chosen from submissions of digital graphic poster art and/or short creative videos deemed to be the best advertisements for online safety awareness.

Contest participants will compete for the most creative ways to promote young worker safety. Winning entries will demonstrate compelling ways to influence young people to take the Young Employee Safety Awareness online training. See O[yes] site for contest rules.

Aaron Corvin, the public information officer for the Department of Consumer and Business Services, joins the Exchange to discuss details of the contest.