Weds 9:40 | Oregon State leaders work with Native nations on a process of returning artifacts

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 19, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST
From left to right: Chief Jefferson Greene Jr., Wasco Chief, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs; Wilson Wewa, Tribal Council, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs; Jayathi Murthy, Oregon State University president; Scott Vignos, Oregon State vice president and chief diversity officer; Dawn Marie Alapisco, director of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act office at Oregon State; Chance White-Eyes, director of Tribal relations at Oregon State; Chief Doug Barrett, Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians.
Alteza Films
/
Oregon State University
Oregon State University has partnered with nine federally recognized tribes in Oregon to build a campus venue that will be used to facilitate the repatriation of tribal ancestral and cultural items currently under the university's stewardship.

Dawn Marie Alapisco joins the Exchange. She is the coordinator in OSU's Office of Institutional Diversity's Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
