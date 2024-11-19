Weds 9:40 | Oregon State leaders work with Native nations on a process of returning artifacts
Oregon State University has partnered with nine federally recognized tribes in Oregon to build a campus venue that will be used to facilitate the repatriation of tribal ancestral and cultural items currently under the university's stewardship.
Dawn Marie Alapisco joins the Exchange. She is the coordinator in OSU's Office of Institutional Diversity's Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.