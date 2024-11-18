Tues 9:40 | Film sheds light on how Yoncalla Kalapuya land became the Applegate Valley

"Two Way Seeing" is a short film featuring the relationship between the white pioneer Charles Applegate and his family with the Yoncalla Kalapuya people.

The film is being shown by the Archaeological Legacy Institute as part of its TV series, Strata: Portraits of Humanity.

Joining the exchange is Richard Pettigrew, Executive Director of ALI, to discuss the film and the work of his organization, which features its own broadcast channel, The Archaeology Channel.