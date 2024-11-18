© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9:40 | Film sheds light on how Yoncalla Kalapuya land became the Applegate Valley

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 18, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST
STRATA is a film series by the Archaeological Legacy Institute
Archaeological Legacy Institute
STRATA is a film series by the Archaeological Legacy Institute

"Two Way Seeing" is a short film featuring the relationship between the white pioneer Charles Applegate and his family with the Yoncalla Kalapuya people.

The film is being shown by the Archaeological Legacy Institute as part of its TV series, Strata: Portraits of Humanity.

Joining the exchange is Richard Pettigrew, Executive Director of ALI, to discuss the film and the work of his organization, which features its own broadcast channel, The Archaeology Channel.

